Hurricanes at Senators

HURRICANES (41-20-6) at SENATORS (28-33-4)
6 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast
Jake Guentzel -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Jack Drury (lower body), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik
Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Maxence Guenette
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)
Status report
Forsberg could start after Korpisalo made 30 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Andersen could start after Kochetkov made 36 saves in a 5-4 shootout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Teravainen will miss his second straight game because of an upper-body injury. Coach Rod Brind’Amour expects the forward to return during the week.