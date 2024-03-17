Hurricanes at Senators

HURRICANES (41-20-6) at SENATORS (28-33-4)

6 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast

Jake Guentzel -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Jack Drury (lower body), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Maxence Guenette

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Status report

Forsberg could start after Korpisalo made 30 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Andersen could start after Kochetkov made 36 saves in a 5-4 shootout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Teravainen will miss his second straight game because of an upper-body injury. Coach Rod Brind’Amour expects the forward to return during the week.