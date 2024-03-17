Hurricanes at Senators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (41-20-6) at SENATORS (28-33-4)

6 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast

Jake Guentzel -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Jack Drury (lower body), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Maxence Guenette

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Status report

Forsberg could start after Korpisalo made 30 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Andersen could start after Kochetkov made 36 saves in a 5-4 shootout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Teravainen will miss his second straight game because of an upper-body injury. Coach Rod Brind’Amour expects the forward to return during the week.

Latest News

CHL notebook: Younger Xhekaj aiming to join brother with Canadiens

Vilardi out indefinitely for Jets with enlarged spleen

NHL Buzz: Teravainen out again for Hurricanes with upper-body injury

Flyers not interested in moral victories entering ‘tough stretch’

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Pluses, minuses for Islanders-Rangers, Devils-Golden Knights

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights host Devils, look to pad wild card lead in West

Lehkonen scores with 1 second left, Avalanche defeat Oilers in OT

Ovechkin scores No. 841, helps Capitals edge Canucks

Josi scores twice in 3rd, Predators top Kraken to push point streak to 14

Kyrou helps Blues edge Wild in shootout

Johnston scores in 4th straight, Stars top Kings

Unused Canadiens tickets unique keepsakes from 1974 St. Patrick's Day blizzard

Coyle scores twice, Bruins hold off Flyers

Oshie's uncle reads starting lineup before 1,000th NHL game, team gets pregame taps in

Hurricanes rally late, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout

Backlund scores twice, Flames defeat Canadiens

Nylander, Gaudreau lift Blue Jackets past Sharks to end 3-game skid