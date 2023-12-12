Hurricanes at Senators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (14-12-1) at SENATORS (11-11-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Martin Necas -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Brendan Lemieux

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Jiri Smejkal -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom -- Artem Zub

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Thomas Chabot (undisclosed)

Status report

Kochetkov is expected to start after Raanta made 20 saves in a 4-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. ... Pesce, who did not practice Monday due to an illness, was a full participant in the Hurricanes morning skate Tuesday but is questionable to dress, coach Rod Brind’Amour said; If Pesce cannot play, DeAngelo, a defenseman, will take his place. … Noesen will take Bunting’s spot on the first line. … An MRI Monday indicated Svechnikov will “be out probably for at least a while,” Brind’Amour said. The forward has missed two games. ... The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Kastelic, a forward, was a full participant in practice for the second straight day, but will miss his 14th straight game; he likely will return sometime during Ottawa's upcoming five-game road trip, coach D.J. Smith said.

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes December 12

NHL Buzz: Svechnikov out 'a while' for Hurricanes following MRI
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 12

NHL On Tap: Kane leads shorthanded Red Wings against Blues
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for December 12 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 12
Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche game recap December 11

Avalanche score 3 in 3rd period, rally past Flames
Detroit Red Wings Dallas Stars game recap December 11

Heiskanen has 3 points, Stars score 6 in win against Red Wings
NHL Buzz news and notes December 11

NHL Buzz: Larkin placed on injured reserve by Red Wings
Bedard ready for McDavid when Blackhawks visit Oilers

Bedard set for test with Blackhawks of facing Oilers' McDavid, 'best player in the world'
Arizona Coyotes Cooley returns to Pittsburgh to face Crosby Penguins

Cooley returns home with Coyotes for 1st game against Crosby, Penguins
Kenny Albert discusses motivation to write 1st book

Albert discusses motivation to write 1st book in Q&A with NHL.com
Bedard equipped to handle 'circus,' McDavid says

Bedard equipped to handle 'circus' surrounding generational player, McDavid says
Colton Parayko solidifying role as Blues number one defenseman

Parayko solidifying role as Blues' No. 1 defenseman
Arizona Coyotes Buffalo Sabres game recap December 11

Okposo, Robinson each has 3 points in Sabres win against Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs New York Islanders game recap December 11

Islanders recover for OT win against Tavares, Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs John Tavares gets 1000th NHL point against Islanders

Tavares reaches 1,000 NHL points in Maple Leafs OT loss
Mike Sullivan right person to coach Pittsburgh GM Dubas says 

Sullivan ‘right person’ to coach Penguins despite slow start, GM says
Erik Gudbranson suspended one game for actions in Blue Jackets game

Gudbranson suspended 1 game for actions in Blue Jackets game