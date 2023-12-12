Hurricanes at Senators

HURRICANES (14-12-1) at SENATORS (11-11-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Martin Necas -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Brendan Lemieux
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph
Jiri Smejkal -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom -- Artem Zub
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Thomas Chabot (undisclosed)
Status report
Kochetkov is expected to start after Raanta made 20 saves in a 4-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. ... Pesce, who did not practice Monday due to an illness, was a full participant in the Hurricanes morning skate Tuesday but is questionable to dress, coach Rod Brind’Amour said; If Pesce cannot play, DeAngelo, a defenseman, will take his place. … Noesen will take Bunting’s spot on the first line. … An MRI Monday indicated Svechnikov will “be out probably for at least a while,” Brind’Amour said. The forward has missed two games. ... The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Kastelic, a forward, was a full participant in practice for the second straight day, but will miss his 14th straight game; he likely will return sometime during Ottawa's upcoming five-game road trip, coach D.J. Smith said.