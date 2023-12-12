Hurricanes at Senators

HURRICANES (14-12-1) at SENATORS (11-11-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Martin Necas -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Brendan Lemieux

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Jiri Smejkal -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom -- Artem Zub

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Thomas Chabot (undisclosed)

Status report

Kochetkov is expected to start after Raanta made 20 saves in a 4-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. ... Pesce, who did not practice Monday due to an illness, was a full participant in the Hurricanes morning skate Tuesday but is questionable to dress, coach Rod Brind’Amour said; If Pesce cannot play, DeAngelo, a defenseman, will take his place. … Noesen will take Bunting’s spot on the first line. … An MRI Monday indicated Svechnikov will “be out probably for at least a while,” Brind’Amour said. The forward has missed two games. ... The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Kastelic, a forward, was a full participant in practice for the second straight day, but will miss his 14th straight game; he likely will return sometime during Ottawa's upcoming five-game road trip, coach D.J. Smith said.