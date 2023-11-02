Hurricanes at Rangers

HURRICANES (6-4-0) at RANGERS (7-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Brett Pesce (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick
Injured: None
Status report
Svechnikov will move up from the fourth line to play on the top line with Aho and Jarvis; Svechnikov played on the fourth line the past two games after missing the first eight, recovering from knee surgery he had last season. … Teravainen, who was playing with Aho and Jarvis, will take Necas' spot on the second line. … Pesce, a defenseman, will miss his sixth straight game. … The Rangers are expected to use the same 18 skaters for the seventh consecutive game, with Shesterkin expected to make his third start in a row.