Hurricanes at Rangers

HURRICANES (6-4-0) at RANGERS (7-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Brett Pesce (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: None

Status report

Svechnikov will move up from the fourth line to play on the top line with Aho and Jarvis; Svechnikov played on the fourth line the past two games after missing the first eight, recovering from knee surgery he had last season. … Teravainen, who was playing with Aho and Jarvis, will take Necas' spot on the second line. … Pesce, a defenseman, will miss his sixth straight game. … The Rangers are expected to use the same 18 skaters for the seventh consecutive game, with Shesterkin expected to make his third start in a row.