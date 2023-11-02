Latest News

NHL On Tap: Canucks can stretch point streak to 6 games at Sharks
Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios
Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest recorded in NHL this season
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues
Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup
Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss
Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week
On Campus: Free agents to watch this season
Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record
Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers
Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury
Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride
NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild against Devils
NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine
Goal-scoring race between Matthews, Pastrnak debated by NHL.com

Hurricanes at Rangers

HURRICANES (6-4-0) at RANGERS (7-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Brett Pesce (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: None

Status report

Svechnikov will move up from the fourth line to play on the top line with Aho and Jarvis; Svechnikov played on the fourth line the past two games after missing the first eight, recovering from knee surgery he had last season. … Teravainen, who was playing with Aho and Jarvis, will take Necas' spot on the second line. … Pesce, a defenseman, will miss his sixth straight game. … The Rangers are expected to use the same 18 skaters for the seventh consecutive game, with Shesterkin expected to make his third start in a row.