Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT

Aho shot five-hole on Ilya Sorokin from the left circle after taking a drop pass from Martin Necas.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists for Carolina (7-5-0), which has won two straight. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Bo Horvat had two assists for New York (5-2-3), which extended its point streak to five games despite the loss (3-0-2). Sorokin made 44 saves.

Jalen Chatfield scored for the Hurricanes to make it 3-1 at 8:18 of the second period, beating Sorokin through a screen from the right point.

Dmitry Orlov scored his first of the season to cut it to 3-2 at 12:19 of the third period. He beat Sorokin on another shot through a screen, this one coming on a one-timer from the high slot.

Kotkaniemi then tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 15:26, scoring with a one-timer off a pass from Svechnikov from below the goal line.

Noah Dobson gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 17:40 of the first period. He took a pass from Barzal at the blue line, made a move around Seth Jarvis, and scored with a backhand from the slot.

Simon Holmstrom made it 2-0 at 4:11 of the second period with a short-handed goal. He scored on a 2-on-0 off a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who forced Brent Burns into a turnover at the blue line.

Barzal extended the lead to 3-0 at 7:46, taking a return pass from Horvat and scoring off a backhand-forehand move in front.