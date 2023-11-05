Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT

Latest News

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers
Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road

Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road
Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs

Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs
Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators

Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators
Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10
Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens
Lindgren, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in 3rd

Lindgren makes 34 saves, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid

Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid
O'Reilly hat trick propels Predators past Oilers

O'Reilly's hat trick, 4 points propel Predators past slumping Oilers
Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks tonight

NHL Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks against Panthers
WHL Seattle Thunderbirds retire Patrick Marleau number

WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds retire Marleau’s No. 12
Pacioretty skating, return from Achilles tear unclear

Pacioretty skating after Achilles injury, return for Capitals unclear
Maple Leafs look to regroup with Liljegren on LTIR

Maple Leafs try to regroup with Liljegren placed on long-term injured reserve
On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll

NHL On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll
CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus finding net

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus improving production in WHL
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT

Aho wins it at 1:13 for Carolina; New York extends point streak to five despite loss

Recap: Hurricanes at Islanders 11.4.23

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Sebastian Aho scored at 1:13 of overtime for the Carolina Hurricanes, who rallied with four straight goals for a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Aho shot five-hole on Ilya Sorokin from the left circle after taking a drop pass from Martin Necas.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists for Carolina (7-5-0), which has won two straight. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Bo Horvat had two assists for New York (5-2-3), which extended its point streak to five games despite the loss (3-0-2). Sorokin made 44 saves.

Jalen Chatfield scored for the Hurricanes to make it 3-1 at 8:18 of the second period, beating Sorokin through a screen from the right point.

Dmitry Orlov scored his first of the season to cut it to 3-2 at 12:19 of the third period. He beat Sorokin on another shot through a screen, this one coming on a one-timer from the high slot.

Kotkaniemi then tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 15:26, scoring with a one-timer off a pass from Svechnikov from below the goal line.

Noah Dobson gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 17:40 of the first period. He took a pass from Barzal at the blue line, made a move around Seth Jarvis, and scored with a backhand from the slot.

Simon Holmstrom made it 2-0 at 4:11 of the second period with a short-handed goal. He scored on a 2-on-0 off a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who forced Brent Burns into a turnover at the blue line.

Barzal extended the lead to 3-0 at 7:46, taking a return pass from Horvat and scoring off a backhand-forehand move in front.