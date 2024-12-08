ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and two assists for the New York Islanders in a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena on Saturday.
Pageau has 3 points, Horvat ends goal drought to lift Islanders past Hurricanes
Svechnikov scores twice for Carolina, which has lost 4 of 5
Maxim Tsyplakov and Bo Horvat each had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (10-11-7). Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves.
"I think we were on a mission tonight to win the game," New York coach Patrick Roy said. "And when we made a few mistakes in that third period, Ilya was outstanding. He's one of the best in the game, and he showed why when he made those big saves for us to keep it a two-goal game. It's too bad that they scored on that one at the end. They were buzzing, but he was outstanding. That was a solid performance from the entire team tonight."
Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, and Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists for the Hurricanes (17-9-1), who have lost four of five. Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves.
"We had a pretty good first playing the right way, making the right plays and getting pucks on net," Gostisbehere said. "I don't know what really happened in the second. We just complicated things and made it hard on ourselves. It's hard to chase games in this league. It's tough when you're trying to come from behind.
"Little things have crept into our game over the last five. Obviously we have to get it figured out."
Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 15:43 of the first period with a power-play goal when his pass intended for teammate Seth Jarvis deflected off Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson and past Sorokin.
Pageau scored on a 2-on-1 to tie it 1-1 at 6:05 of the second period.
Svechnikov put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 at 9:23 with his second power-play goal.
Oliver Wahlstrom tied it 2-2 at 10:06 with his first goal in 14 games. Islanders forward Casey Cizikas knocked the puck away from Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov in the Carolina zone, and Wahlstrom gathered the loose puck and scored from the left face-off circle.
Tsyplakov put New York ahead 3-2 at 16:16. After his initial shot from the slot was blocked, he kicked the puck to his stick and beat Kochetkov from the slot.
"We're a little off," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "We forget how hard it is to play our game but [also] to win, and we can't take it for granted. You can see it in our play that when we want to go, it's there. But at times we're just a little off here, and you have to regain it. There's only one way to play. There's no easy way. We'll get there."
Horvat made it 4-2 at 18:55, ending a 13-game goal drought.
"It wasn't fun. It was probably the longest one since my second year [in the NHL] that I had that kind of a streak," Horvat said. "It was one of those things where you just had to laugh about it. I would have been more worried if I wasn't getting the chances and stuff. So to finally see it go in and get the win definitely felt great."
Jesperi Kotkaniemi made a 4-3 at 19:11 of the third period with Kochetkov pulled for the extra attacker.
"I thought it was a great response tonight," Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "I thought it was a character showing tonight, up and down the lineup. Everyone was involved. Everyone's got to be rolling to beat these guys. And we did that. ... We have to build on this. It's a good feeling in here right now."
NOTES: Tsyplakov has goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his NHL career. … The Islanders defeated the Hurricanes at home for the first time since Nov. 24, 2018; they had lost the seven previous seven (0-5-2). … Svechnikov has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past two games. … Gostisbehere extended his point streak to three games (five assists).