Pageau has 3 points, Horvat ends goal drought to lift Islanders past Hurricanes

Maxim Tsyplakov and Bo Horvat each had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (10-11-7). Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves.

"I think we were on a mission tonight to win the game," New York coach Patrick Roy said. "And when we made a few mistakes in that third period, Ilya was outstanding. He's one of the best in the game, and he showed why when he made those big saves for us to keep it a two-goal game. It's too bad that they scored on that one at the end. They were buzzing, but he was outstanding. That was a solid performance from the entire team tonight."

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, and Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists for the Hurricanes (17-9-1), who have lost four of five. Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves.

"We had a pretty good first playing the right way, making the right plays and getting pucks on net," Gostisbehere said. "I don't know what really happened in the second. We just complicated things and made it hard on ourselves. It's hard to chase games in this league. It's tough when you're trying to come from behind.

"Little things have crept into our game over the last five. Obviously we have to get it figured out."