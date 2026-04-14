Hurricanes at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (52-22-7) at ISLANDERS (43-33-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Bradly Nadeau 

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Nicolas Deslauriers

Eric Robinson -- Skyler Brind'Amour -- Jordan Martinook

K'Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly -- Charles Alexis Legault

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, Shayne Gostisbehere, Felix Unger Sorum, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: None

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Victor Eklund

Calum Ritchie -- Mathew Barzal -- Brayden Schenn

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Emil Heineman

Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Liam Foudy

Adam Pelech – Matthew Schaefer

Carson Soucy -- Tony DeAngelo

Isaiah Goerge -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Marc Gatcomb

Injured: Ryan Pulock (undisclosed), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. ... Eklund and Foudy each was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; Eklund will make his NHL debut. ... Pulock, a defenseman, did not take part in the Islanders morning skate. ... Goalie Semyon Varlamov, who has not played this season because of a knee injury, was loaned to Bridgeport on a conditioning stint.

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