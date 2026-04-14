Hurricanes at Islanders projected lineups

HURRICANES (52-22-7) at ISLANDERS (43-33-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Bradly Nadeau
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Nicolas Deslauriers
Eric Robinson -- Skyler Brind'Amour -- Jordan Martinook
K'Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly -- Charles Alexis Legault
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, Shayne Gostisbehere, Felix Unger Sorum, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: None
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Victor Eklund
Calum Ritchie -- Mathew Barzal -- Brayden Schenn
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Emil Heineman
Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Liam Foudy
Adam Pelech – Matthew Schaefer
Carson Soucy -- Tony DeAngelo
Isaiah Goerge -- Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Marc Gatcomb
Injured: Ryan Pulock (undisclosed), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. ... Eklund and Foudy each was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; Eklund will make his NHL debut. ... Pulock, a defenseman, did not take part in the Islanders morning skate. ... Goalie Semyon Varlamov, who has not played this season because of a knee injury, was loaned to Bridgeport on a conditioning stint.