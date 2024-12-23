Hurricanes at Predators projected lineups

HURRICANES (21-11-1) at PREDATORS (10-17-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Eric Robinson -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Jack Roslovic -- Tyson Jost -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Dustin Tokarski

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L’Heureux -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Jeremy Lauzon -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Justin Barron

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Nick Blankenburg

Injured: None

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Monday following a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday. ... Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there was a “pretty good chance” Barron will make his Nashville debut after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.