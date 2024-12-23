Hurricanes at Predators projected lineups

HURRICANES (21-11-1) at PREDATORS (10-17-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Eric Robinson -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Jack Roslovic -- Tyson Jost -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Dustin Tokarski
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L’Heureux -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Jeremy Lauzon -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Justin Barron
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Nick Blankenburg
Injured: None
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Monday following a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday. ... Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there was a “pretty good chance” Barron will make his Nashville debut after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.