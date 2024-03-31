Kochetkov makes 26 saves, Hurricanes shut out Canadiens

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist, Jake Guentzel had two assists, and Jordan Staal scored short-handed for Carolina (46-21-7), which has won eight of 10 (8-1-1).

“I thought we stayed patient with our game and didn’t get frustrated,” Staal said. “A couple of big kills and coming out with one up one was nice.”

Kochetkov delivered the Hurricanes’ second straight shutout. Frederik Andersen made 24 saves in a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday when Carolina clinched its spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Hurricanes remained three points behind the New York Rangers for first in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers won 8-5 at the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

“The goaltending was really the difference,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I think he just kept us in there because we weren’t sharp-sharp, but then big kills, we got a short-handed goal and a power-play goal, so goaltending and special teams was the difference.”