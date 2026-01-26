Eberle has 2 points, Kraken hold off Devils

It was the 10th straight game Seattle has allowed a goal against in the first 10 minutes.

Evans tied it 1-1 at 7:37 of the second period when his long-distance wrist shot deflected off the stick of New Jersey defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic in the slot and trickled through Markstrom's pads. The goal came after a forecheck from the Kraken's fourth line of Ryan Winterton, Frederick Gaudreau and Jacob Melanson.

“I mean, they've been great for us all year so far,” Evans said. “[They were] just getting in there, obviously forechecking hard, I think they were just causing chaos, and I just got it through to the net and was able to get a lucky bounce.”

Beniers put Seattle up 2-1 at 7:04 of the third period. Eberle slid the puck to Beniers, who cut across the slot into the bottom of the right circle and roofed a backhander over Markstrom's glove.

“Matty, nasty goal, outrageous celly. I absolutely loved it,” Daccord said. “I loved every second of it.”

Catton pushed the lead to 3-1 just 18 seconds later at 7:22. Chandler Stephenson found Catton at the left side of the net with a cross-slot feed. Catton shot the puck off the outside of the net, but it popped into the air, hit his body, and dropped into an open net. It was the fifth goal in the past 11 games for Catton, who went his first 27 without scoring.

“I mean, I went what? 27 games without a goal? That’s a long time,” said Catton, who was the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. “It’s nice that they’re kind of starting to go in here… I have no clue how it went in. I had it, I shot it on net, and it hit the side of the net, and then I don’t know what happened after that.”