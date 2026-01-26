Sennecke completes 1st NHL hat trick in OT, Ducks top Flames for 7th win in row

Dostal makes 34 saves for Anaheim; Calgary goes 0-2-2 on 4-game homestand

Ducks at Flames | Recap

By Laurence Heinen
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Beckett Sennecke completed his first NHL hat trick by scoring at 2:54 of overtime for the Anaheim Ducks, who rallied to win their seventh straight game, 4-3 against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

Sennecke skated in on a 2-on-1 and snapped a shot over Dustin Wolf’s glove from the right circle. It was his 18th goal of the season, the most among rookies in the NHL.

Chris Kreider tied it in the third period, and Mikael Granlund and Alex Killorn each had two assists for the Ducks (28-21-3), who were playing the first game of a back-to-back. Lukas Dostal made 34 saves.

Hunter Brzustewicz scored his first NHL goal for the Flames (21-25-6), who went 0-2-2 on a four-game homestand. Matt Coronato had a goal and an assist, and Wolf made 17 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period. Mikael Backlund's initial shot following a hard drive to the net was stopped by Dostal, but Huberdeau swatted at the rebound before the puck eventually deflected in off Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe.

Brzustewicz, who was playing in his 18th career game, made it 2-0 at 7:56. He tried to send a cross-ice to Joel Farabee from the left circle but had it deflect into the net off the stick of LaCombe.

Sennecke cut it to 2-1 at 3:22 of the second period. Situated in front of the net, Killorn took a pass from Granlund and sent a short backhand feed to Sennecke, who one-timed it glove side on Wolf from the right circle.

Sennecke then tied it 2-2 at 12:41. He took a backdoor pass from Granlund at the left post on a 3-on-2 rush and scored over Wolf’s outstretched right pad.

Coronato put the Flames ahead 3-2 at 4:50 of the third period with a power-play goal. He took a pass from Matvei Gridin at the left post and lifted a shot over Dostal.

Kreider tied it 3-3 at 13:08, one-timing a pass from Ryan Poehling past Wolf on a 2-on-1.

