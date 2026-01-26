Panthers pull away from Blackhawks with 4 goals in 3rd

Bjornfot scores twice, including 1st in almost 5 years, for Florida, which has won 6 of 8

Panthers at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Tobias Bjornfot scored twice for the Florida Panthers, who pulled away from the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period for a 5-1 win at United Center on Sunday.

It was the first multigoal NHL game for Bjornfot, who was playing in just his fifth game of the season. He entered the night with one goal in 138 career games, with that one coming on May 1, 2021, for the Los Angeles Kings.

Mackie Samoskevich, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 19 saves for the Panthers (28-20-3), who have won three in a row, including a 4-3 overtime victory at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, and six of eight. Gustav Forsling and Evan Rodrigues each had two assists.

Spencer Knight made 20 saves for the Blackhawks (21-23-8), who were 2-0-1 in their previous three games.

Bjornfot gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 15:33 of the second period following a face-off win by Cole Schwindt. Bjornfot skated into the puck along the left boards, circled the net and tucked in a wraparound at the right post.

Tyler Bertuzzi tied it 1-1 at 19:30. Wyatt Kaiser kept the puck in at the blue line and passed across to Ilya Mikheyev, who quickly sent the puck toward the net, where Bertuzzi brought it to his forehand and scored into the open net.

Samoskevich put the Panthers back in front 2-1 at 5:20 of the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle that trickled over the goal line under the blocker arm of Knight.

Verhaeghe made it 3-1 at 7:24 with a one-timer from the edge of the left circle off a short pass from Rodrigues.

Reinhart shot into an empty net to make it 4-1 at 18:11, and Bjornfot scored his second of the game at 19:38 for the 5-1 final.

