Hurricanes at Canadiens projected lineups

HURRICANES (45-19-6) at CANADIENS (38-21-10)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Josh Anderson (upper body), Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. … Anderson, a forward, is expected to miss his third straight game. ... Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said his lineup will be a game-time decision for the remainder of the regular season.