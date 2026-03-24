Hurricanes at Canadiens projected lineups

HURRICANES (45-19-6) at CANADIENS (38-21-10)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc
Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Josh Anderson (upper body), Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. … Anderson, a forward, is expected to miss his third straight game. ... Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said his lineup will be a game-time decision for the remainder of the regular season.