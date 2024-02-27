Hurricanes at Wild

HURRICANES (34-18-6) at WILD (28-24-6)
8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSNX, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Jalen Chatfield -- Dmitry Orlov
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Jake Lucchini -- Marco Rossi -- Vinni Lettieri
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jacob Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Declan Chisholm
Dakota Mermis -- Jon Merrill
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Mason Shaw
Injured: Zach Bogosian (upper body), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Pat Maroon (back), Jared Spurgeon (hip)
Status report
Chatfield is expected to return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Kochetkov is expected to make his third start in four games. ... Gustavsson will start for the fourth time in six games. ... Bogosian skated with the Wild for the first time since being injured, but the defenseman will miss his third straight game.