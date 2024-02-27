Hurricanes at Wild

HURRICANES (34-18-6) at WILD (28-24-6)

8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSNX, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Jalen Chatfield -- Dmitry Orlov

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Jake Lucchini -- Marco Rossi -- Vinni Lettieri

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jacob Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Declan Chisholm

Dakota Mermis -- Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Mason Shaw

Injured: Zach Bogosian (upper body), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Pat Maroon (back), Jared Spurgeon (hip)

Status report

Chatfield is expected to return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Kochetkov is expected to make his third start in four games. ... Gustavsson will start for the fourth time in six games. ... Bogosian skated with the Wild for the first time since being injured, but the defenseman will miss his third straight game.