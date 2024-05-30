Slavin of Hurricanes wins Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct

Defenseman takes honor for 2nd time after having 37 points, 4 minor penalties this season

Awards24-16x9-LadyByngEN

© Grant Halverson/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin is the 2023-24 recipient of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The 30-year-old Denver, Colo., native is a Lady Byng Trophy winner for the second time in his three years as a finalist, after finishing first in voting in 2020-21 and second in 2021-22. He matches New York City native Joe Mullen (2x) as the second U.S.-born player to win the trophy multiple times. He also joins Red Kelly as the second defenseman to win at least twice. Kelly won three of his four career Lady Byng Trophies as a blueliner.

Slavin was named on 149 of the 194 ballots as a top-five selection, with more than half of all ballots placing him in the top two (81 first-place votes, 33 second-place votes). His 1,174 voting points more than doubled his nearest competitor, with Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (508) edging Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (506) in a tight race for second place.

Slavin logged the third-most minutes (1,695:29) and third-highest plus/minus (+21) for a Carolina defense that allowed the fourth-fewest goals in the League (216) en route to its third straight 110-point season and sixth consecutive playoff berth. Slavin, who finished third among Hurricanes blueliners with 6-31—37 (81 GP), surpassed Dave Babych (on Nov. 11 at Tampa Bay) and Justin Faulk (on March 10 vs. Calgary) to become the franchise’s all-time leader in assists and points, respectively, by a defenseman (49-223—272 in 665 GP). He did so while ranking second among NHL blueliners (and ninth in the entire League) with 71 takeaways and being assessed eight total penalty minutes – the fewest among the NHL’s 81 skaters who played at least 1,600 minutes in 2023-24.

2023-24 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Voting

 

 

Points

(1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1.

Jaccob Slavin, CAR

1174

(81-33-18-13-4)

2.

Elias Pettersson, VAN

508

(13-31-21-14-14)

3.

Auston Matthews, TOR

506

(24-18-20-9-13)

4.

Brayden Point, TBL

395

(9-19-21-17-16)

5.

Kyle Connor, WPG

383

(12-19-13-17-14)

6.

Gustav Nyquist, NSH

366

(12-16-15-14-17)

7.

Cale Makar, COL

337

(18-10-10-9-10)

8.

Jesper Bratt, NJD

116

(0-2-11-12-11)

9.

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN

96

(4-6-2-0-4)

10.

Esa Lindell, DAL

88

(1-4-5-8-1)

11.

Anze Kopitar, LAK

86

(3-6-0-3-5)

12.

Aleksander Barkov, FLA

74

(1-3-5-6-0)

13.

Sean Monahan, WPG

47

(1-2-3-1-5)

14.

Nico Hischier, NJD

45

(0-1-6-2-2)

15.

Artemi Panarin, NYR

40

(2-0-3-1-2)

16.

Brock Boeser, VAN

38

(0-0-2-7-7)

17.

Shea Theodore, VGK

35

(0-1-4-2-2)

18.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR

31

(0-0-3-5-1)

19.

Patrick Kane, DET

29

(2-0-1-1-1)

20.

Seth Jarvis, CAR

29

(1-0-1-4-2)

21.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA

28

(0-0-1-6-5)

22.

Nikita Kucherov, TBL

27

(1-1-2-0-0)

23.

Joe Pavelski, DAL

27

(1-0-3-0-2)

24.

Devon Toews, COL

27

(1-0-2-2-1)

25.

Ryan O’Reilly, NSH

25

(0-1-1-2-7)

26.

Yegor Sharangovich, CGY

25

(0-0-3-2-4)

27.

Ryan Poehling, PHI

24

(0-2-1-1-2)

28.

Alex Iafallo, WPG

23

(0-0-2-3-4)

29.

Connor McDavid, EDM

21

(1-1-0-1-1)

30.

Ilya Mikheyev, VAN

21

(0-2-0-2-1)

31.

Mitch Marner, TOR

21

(0-1-1-2-3)

32.

Jeff Carter, PIT

20

(2-0-0-0-0)

33.

Noah Cates, PHI

18

(1-0-0-2-2)

34.

Jonas Brodin, MIN

18

(0-1-2-0-1)

35.

Jack Hughes, NJD

18

(0-1-1-1-3)

36.

Matias Maccelli, ARI

18

(0-0-1-3-4)

t-37.

Jake Guentzel, CAR

15

(0-1-1-1-0)

 

William Nylander, TOR

15

(0-1-1-1-0)

39.

Nick Schmaltz, ARI

15

(0-1-0-2-2)

40.

Vladimir Tarasenko, FLA

13

(1-0-0-1-0)

41.

Sam Reinhart, FLA

12

(0-1-0-1-2)

42.

Nick Jensen, WSH

12

(0-0-1-1-4)

43.

Nick Leddy, STL

11

(0-0-1-2-0)

t-44.

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK

10

(1-0-0-0-0)

 

Jeremy Swayman, BOS

10

(1-0-0-0-0)

46.

Tommy Novak, NSH

10

(0-1-0-1-0)

47.

Phillip Danault, LAK

8

(0-1-0-0-1)

48.

Nick Suzuki, MTL

8

(0-0-1-1-0)

t-49.

Evan Bouchard, EDM

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Brock Faber, MIN

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

David Pastrnak, BOS

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Jason Robertson, DAL

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Tyler Toffoli, WPG

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Linus Ullmark, BOS

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

 

Mika Zibanejad, NYR

7

(0-1-0-0-0)

56.

Samuel Girard, COL

6

(0-0-1-0-1)

t-57.

Sebastian Aho, CAR

6

(0-0-0-2-0)

 

Jonathan Drouin, COL

6

(0-0-0-2-0)

t-59.

Connor Brown, EDM

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

 

Sidney Crosby, PIT

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

 

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

 

Jon Merrill, MIN

5

(0-0-1-0-0)

63.

Steven Stamkos, TBL

4

(0-0-0-1-1)

t-64.

Brent Burns, CAR

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Ryan Carpenter, SJS

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Cole Caufield, MTL

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Charlie Coyle, BOS

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Gustav Forsling, FLA

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

 

Zach Hyman, EDM

3

(0-0-0-1-0)

70.

Owen Tippett, PHI

2

(0-0-0-0-2)

t-71.

Thatcher Demko, VAN

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Kevin Fiala, LAK

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Matt Grzelcyk, BOS

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Thomas Harley, DAL

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Roope Hintz, DAL

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Ryan McLeod, EDM

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Morgan Rielly, TOR

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Jordan Staal, CAR

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

 

Zach Werenski, CBJ

1

(0-0-0-0-1)

* 10-7-5-3-1 points allocation (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

The NHL is announcing its 2023-24 trophy winners during pregame programming ahead of Stanley Cup Playoff games on national rightsholders ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports and at the 2024 NHL Awards show at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 27. ESPN’s announcements are being made on its studio show The Point leading into its game coverage.

The NHL continues its series of trophy winner announcements on Monday, June 10, when the winner of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award will be unveiled.

For more information:

* Lady Byng Memorial Trophy page at Records.NHL.com

* 2024 NHL Awards Information Guide

Latest News

Chytil replaces Wheeler in Rangers lineup for Game 5

Slavin of Hurricanes wins Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct

State of Western Final, new coaches discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule announced

3 Keys: Panthers at Rangers, Game 5 of Eastern Conference Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Brancy bringing energy, power to performance as Rangers anthem singer

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 30

Stars lose 'ultimate' warrior Tanev to injury in Game 4 loss

Oilers’ lineup changes pay off in Game 4 win against Stars

Oilers score 5 straight, defeat Stars in Game 4 to even Western Final

AHL notebook: Kraken, Capitals, Predators, Blue Jackets affiliate coaches in conference finals

Stars vs. Oilers, Game 4 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Perry back in lineup for Oilers in Game 4 of Western Final

Oettinger’s stray stick robs McDavid of goal in Game 4

99-year-old Rangers fan celebrates birthday in style

NHL Winter Classic tickets for Wrigley Field to go on sale June 14