Slavin of Hurricanes wins Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct

NEW YORK -- Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin is the 2023-24 recipient of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The 30-year-old Denver, Colo., native is a Lady Byng Trophy winner for the second time in his three years as a finalist, after finishing first in voting in 2020-21 and second in 2021-22. He matches New York City native Joe Mullen (2x) as the second U.S.-born player to win the trophy multiple times. He also joins Red Kelly as the second defenseman to win at least twice. Kelly won three of his four career Lady Byng Trophies as a blueliner.

Slavin was named on 149 of the 194 ballots as a top-five selection, with more than half of all ballots placing him in the top two (81 first-place votes, 33 second-place votes). His 1,174 voting points more than doubled his nearest competitor, with Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (508) edging Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (506) in a tight race for second place.

Slavin logged the third-most minutes (1,695:29) and third-highest plus/minus (+21) for a Carolina defense that allowed the fourth-fewest goals in the League (216) en route to its third straight 110-point season and sixth consecutive playoff berth. Slavin, who finished third among Hurricanes blueliners with 6-31—37 (81 GP), surpassed Dave Babych (on Nov. 11 at Tampa Bay) and Justin Faulk (on March 10 vs. Calgary) to become the franchise’s all-time leader in assists and points, respectively, by a defenseman (49-223—272 in 665 GP). He did so while ranking second among NHL blueliners (and ninth in the entire League) with 71 takeaways and being assessed eight total penalty minutes – the fewest among the NHL’s 81 skaters who played at least 1,600 minutes in 2023-24.