Panthers score 6 again, blank Hurricanes for home-and-home sweep

The Panthers completed the home-and-home series sweep after defeating the Hurricanes 6-3 in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday.

Spencer Knight made 20 saves for his first shutout of the season and his fourth in the NHL.

Sam Bennett scored in his third straight game, and Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist for Florida (15-9-1), which scored three goals in a 1:24 span in the third and has won three in a row. Matthew Tkachuk had two assists.

Spencer Martin allowed five goals on 28 shots for Carolina (16-7-1). Yaniv Perets stopped six of seven shots in relief in the third.

Aaron Ekblad gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 6:42 of the second period. After a scramble at the net, the puck ended up on Ekblad’s stick and he fired a sharp-angled wrist shot over Martin who was still on the ice struggling to get back up on his skates.

It was Ekblad’s first regular-season goal since scoring against the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 20, 2024.

Mackie Samoskevich made it 2-0 in the final second of the second period with a power-play goal. Barkov sent a sharp pass from the top of the left circle to Tkachuk on the right side of the goal post. Tkachuk sent the puck across the goalmouth to a waiting Samoskevich, who knocked it into the open net.

Bennett extended it to 3-0 at 8:19 of the third. Anton Lundell forced a turnover in the Carolina zone and got it to Eetu Luostarinen, who drove in and sent a cross-ice pass to Bennett for his 12th goal of the season.

Florida then scored three goals in a span of 1:24 to push it to 6-0.

Barkov made it 4-0 at 11:37 with a power-play goal on a cross-ice pass from Tkachuk. Boqvist then scored his first with the Panthers 11 seconds later, driving in and beating Martin with a backhanded shot off the rush to extend it to 5-0.

Evan Rodrigues scored a power-play goal to make it 6-0 at 13:01, deflecting a point shot from Nate Schmidt and getting it past Perets.

The shutout was Knight’s first since Nov. 9, 2022, when he made 40 saves in a 3-0 win against the Hurricanes. He spent all of last season playing for Florida’s AHL team in Charlotte, N.C.