Hurricanes at Panthers projected lineups

HURRICANES (16-6-1) at PANTHERS (14-9-1)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SN1
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andre Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho – Jack Roslovic
Seth Jarvis -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Spencer Martin
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status report
With their top two goalies out due to injury, the Hurricanes may go back with Martin on Saturday. He allowed five goals on 29 shots in Florida’s 6-3 win in Raleigh on Friday. … Lundell returned to the Florida lineup Friday and had a short-handed goal and an assist after missing Wednesday’s 5-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. … Knight is expected to start for the Panthers on Saturday. … Gadjovich, a forward, was replaced in the lineup by Jesper Boqvist, who scored the first goal of Friday’s game.