Hurricanes at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (16-6-1) at PANTHERS (14-9-1)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SN1

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andre Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho – Jack Roslovic

Seth Jarvis -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Spencer Martin

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

With their top two goalies out due to injury, the Hurricanes may go back with Martin on Saturday. He allowed five goals on 29 shots in Florida’s 6-3 win in Raleigh on Friday. … Lundell returned to the Florida lineup Friday and had a short-handed goal and an assist after missing Wednesday’s 5-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. … Knight is expected to start for the Panthers on Saturday. … Gadjovich, a forward, was replaced in the lineup by Jesper Boqvist, who scored the first goal of Friday’s game.

