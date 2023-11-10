Hurricanes at Panthers

HURRICANES (8-5-0) at PANTHERS (7-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL

Hurricanes projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesper Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Dmitry Orlov

Tony DeAngelo -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- William Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Pesce took part in the Hurricanes' morning skate Friday but coach Rod Brind’Amour said he would be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed eight games. If Pesce plays, DeAngelo could be scratched. … Raanta is expected to make his third straight start. ... Balinskis returns after being scratched the previous two games. … Bobrovsky will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... Coach Paul Maurice said Bennett could return as early as Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks; the center has missed 11 of 12 games this season. ... Montour, a defenseman who has not played this season, could return next week.