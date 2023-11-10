Hurricanes at Panthers

HURRICANES (8-5-0) at PANTHERS (7-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL
Hurricanes projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesper Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Dmitry Orlov
Tony DeAngelo -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- William Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Rasmus Asplund
Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Pesce took part in the Hurricanes' morning skate Friday but coach Rod Brind’Amour said he would be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed eight games. If Pesce plays, DeAngelo could be scratched. … Raanta is expected to make his third straight start. ... Balinskis returns after being scratched the previous two games. … Bobrovsky will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... Coach Paul Maurice said Bennett could return as early as Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks; the center has missed 11 of 12 games this season. ... Montour, a defenseman who has not played this season, could return next week.