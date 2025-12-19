Hurricanes at Panthers projected lineups

HURRICANES (22-9-2) at PANTHERS (18-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Eric Robinson
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Jaccob Slavin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Jordan Martinook (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor -- Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
Martinook left a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday during the second period. Coach Rod Brind'Amour said the forward is day to day. … Kotkaniemi will play after missing five games because of a lower-body injury. … Rodrigues left a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday because of a lower-body injury but skated Friday morning and will play.