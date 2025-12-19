Hurricanes at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (22-9-2) at PANTHERS (18-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Eric Robinson

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Jaccob Slavin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Jordan Martinook (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor -- Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

Martinook left a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday during the second period. Coach Rod Brind'Amour said the forward is day to day. … Kotkaniemi will play after missing five games because of a lower-body injury. … Rodrigues left a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday because of a lower-body injury but skated Friday morning and will play.

