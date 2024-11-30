Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ FLA – 2:38 of the Second Period

nhl-shield-16:9

Challenge Initiated By: Carolina

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Florida

Explanation:
Video review determined that Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Anton Lundell’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 17:55 (2:05 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Matthews returns for Maple Leafs against Lightning

Panthers score 6 again, blank Hurricanes for home-and-home sweep

NHL Buzz: Kucherov out for Lightning against Maple Leafs

On Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Devils give young fan game to remember

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Jiricek traded to Wild by Blue Jackets for Hunt, 4 draft picks

Kakko scores in final minute, Rangers defeat Canadiens to end losing streak

Bruins set for Centennial celebration on 100-year anniversary of 1st game  

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Donato scores twice after wearing tie that belonged to late friend Cave

NHL On Tap: Matthews expected to return for Maple Leafs against Lightning

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Malkin, Zadorov each fined $5,000 for actions in Bruins-Penguins game

Wedgewood traded to Avalanche by Predators for Annunen

CHL notebook: Sharks like what they see in London defenseman Dickinson

Marchment gets 3 points, Stars hold off Avalanche

Nugent-Hopkins' OT goal lifts Oilers past Utah Hockey Club

Howden scores twice, Golden Knights edge Jets