Hurricanes at Oilers projected lineups

HURRICANES (39-16-6) at OILERS (30-24-8)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Matt Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin -- Jason Dickinson -- Kasperi Kapanen

Colton Dach -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman -- Connor Murphy

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Samanski, Spencer Stastney

Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate ... Kotkaniemi is expected to come in for Jankowski, a forward ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate ... Dach, Dickinson and Murphy each will make his Edmonton debut after being acquired in two trades with the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Samanski, a forward, and Stastney, a defenseman, are expected to come out of the lineup ... Lazar, a forward, has been placed on long-term injured reserve. ... Janmark, a forward, will be out the rest of the season.