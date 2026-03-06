Hurricanes at Oilers projected lineups

HURRICANES (39-16-6) at OILERS (30-24-8)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Mike Reilly
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Matt Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin -- Jason Dickinson -- Kasperi Kapanen
Colton Dach -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman -- Connor Murphy
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Tristan Jarry
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Josh Samanski, Spencer Stastney
Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate ... Kotkaniemi is expected to come in for Jankowski, a forward ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate ... Dach, Dickinson and Murphy each will make his Edmonton debut after being acquired in two trades with the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Samanski, a forward, and Stastney, a defenseman, are expected to come out of the lineup ... Lazar, a forward, has been placed on long-term injured reserve. ... Janmark, a forward, will be out the rest of the season.