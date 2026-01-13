Red Wings recover, top Hurricanes in OT after blowing 3-goal lead in 3rd

Alex DeBrincat, who finished with a goal and two assists, beat Sebastian Aho on the right wing before setting up Copp in front of the net.

Carolina trailed 3-0 in the third period before rallying with three special-teams goals to force overtime.

James van Riemsdyk and Albert Johansson also scored for the Red Wings (28-15-4), who have won four straight and six of their past eight. John Gibson made 31 saves.

The Red Wings retired Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey before the game, honoring his Hall of Fame career that included three Stanley Cup championships in Detroit. Fedorov had 954 points (400 goals, 554 assists) in 908 games with the Red Wings.

Jackson Blake, Seth Jarvis and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Hurricanes (28-14-4), who had won four in a row. Frederik Andersen made 14 saves.

Blake scored a power-play goal to cut it to 3-1 at 4:44 of the third period.

Jarvis scored short-handed to make it 3-2 at 7:56, finishing off a 2-on-1 break with Aho.

Gostisbehere tied it 3-3 with a long wrist shot at 16:59 after Detroit took two penalties in 29 seconds to give the Hurricanes a 5-on-3 advantage with 4:12 to play.

Van Riemsdyk scored on the power play to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 1:32 of the first period. Andersen stopped Moritz Seider’s point shot, but van Riemsdyk shoveled the rebound over him.

DeBrincat extended it to 2-0 at 1:28 of the second period, getting the puck in the left face-off circle before skating into the slot and putting a wrist shot past Andersen’s blocker.

Johansson pushed it to 3-0 at 4:54, taking a cross-ice pass from Patrick Kane and beating Andersen on the glove side for his first goal of the season.

Kane (1,371 points) is four points away from passing Mike Modano (1,374) for the most by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.