NHL, NHLPA's Future Goals program to honor Most Valuable Teacher 

The NHL and NHLPA are again honoring teachers for their continued great work in education.

The Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher Program is intended to recognize teachers who use the sport of hockey to further educate students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The program is once again partnered with Everfi, the leader in helping organizations connect with communities through education.

Beginning in December, nominations were opened through a public forum to identify eligible teachers. Up to 32 teachers will be selected by a judging panel and the public will have an opportunity to vote for the teacher it thinks should be declared the “Future Goals™ Most Valuable Teacher of the Year.”

You can vote at NHL.com/MVT once per day, every day, through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 1 while learning more about the nominees, each one an important influence in a child's life. The Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher of the Year will be announced during teacher appreciation week, May 4-8.

The winner will receive a trip to an NHL Event.

The Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program is part of the NHL and NHLPA's Future Goals initiative and is funded by their joint Industry Growth Fund (IGF). Nareg Dekermenjian, a fifth-grade teacher at Dixie Canyon Community Charter in Sherman Oaks, California, nominated by the Los Angeles Kings, was named the 2025 Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher.