Hurricanes at Stars projected lineups

HURRICANES (6-1-0) at STARS (3-3-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Bradly Nadeau

Mark Jankowski -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin -- Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly -- Charles Alexis Legault

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Joel Nystrom

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne -- Tyler Seguin -- Colin Blackwell

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Nadeau was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Carrier and Robinson, each a forward, is expected to be out “for it looks like an extended period,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said; each was injured during a 5-4 shootout win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Duchene, a center, will miss his fourth game in five due to injury after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton during a 5-2 win Oct. 14.