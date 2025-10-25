Hurricanes at Stars projected lineups

HURRICANES (6-1-0) at STARS (3-3-1)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Bradly Nadeau
Mark Jankowski -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin -- Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly -- Charles Alexis Legault
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Joel Nystrom
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Eric Robinson (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Adam Erne -- Tyler Seguin -- Colin Blackwell
Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Nadeau was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Carrier and Robinson, each a forward, is expected to be out “for it looks like an extended period,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said; each was injured during a 5-4 shootout win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Duchene, a center, will miss his fourth game in five due to injury after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton during a 5-2 win Oct. 14.