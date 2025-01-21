Hurricanes at Stars projected lineups

HURRICANES (28-16-3) at STARS (29-16-1)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz --Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston
Logan Stankoven -- Mavrik Bourque -- Matej Blumel
Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba -- Thomas Harley
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mathew Dumba
Injured: Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. … Hintz will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … The Stars assigned forward Justin Hryckowian to Texas of the American Hockey League on Monday.