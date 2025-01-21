Hurricanes at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (28-16-3) at STARS (29-16-1)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz --Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Logan Stankoven -- Mavrik Bourque -- Matej Blumel

Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba -- Thomas Harley

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mathew Dumba

Injured: Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. … Hintz will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … The Stars assigned forward Justin Hryckowian to Texas of the American Hockey League on Monday.

