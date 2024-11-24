Blue Jackets tie it late, top Hurricanes in shootout for 3rd win in row

Marchenko scores 2nd goal with 1:06 left in 3rd; Kochetkov leaves in OT for Carolina

Hurricanes at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Kirill Marchenko’s second goal of the game tied it with 1:06 remaining in the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 in a shootout at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

Marchenko tied it 4-4 at 18:54 of the third period with Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins pulled for the extra attacker.

Sean Monahan scored the only goal in the first round, and Merzlikins made three saves in the shootout, including against Sebastian Aho on the final attempt to win it.

Dante Fabbro and Dmitri Voronkov scored, and Kent Johnson had two assists for the Blue Jackets (9-9-2), who have won three in a row and four of five. Merzlikins made 32 saves.

Aho had a goal and an assist, and Martin Necas had two assists for the Hurricanes (14-5-1). Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves before being injured at 3:52 of overtime when the knee of Carolina defenseman Sean Walker appeared to hit him in the head. Spencer Martin made one save in relief.

Fabbro gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 2:04 of the first period with an unassisted goal.

Jack Roslovic tied it 1-1 at 6:41 to extend his goal streak to three games. He joined the rush and scored from the right circle off a pass by Aho for his team-best 12th goal.

Marchenko put Columbus ahead 2-1 at 10:20 with his first goal of the game, scoring on a breakaway with his wrist shot going in off the left post.

Jalen Chatfield tied it 2-2 at 5:40 of the second period.

Voronkov gave the Blue Jackets a 3-2 lead at 7:10 with a power-goal after Zach Werenski kept the puck in the zone at the right point.

Aho scored 11 seconds into a power play to tie it 3-3 at 10:39, one-timing a cross-ice pass by Necas from the right circle.

Jackson Blake gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead at 13:23 with a wrist shot from the slot.

