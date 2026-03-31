Hurricanes at Blue Jackets projected lineups

HURRICANES (46-21-6) at BLUE JACKETS (38-24-12)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Mike Reilly
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen
Kent Johnson -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Egor Zamula -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Luca Del Bel Belluz
Injured: Damon Severson (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Status report
Bussi starting is the only lineup change from a 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. … Olivier will be out "at least a couple of weeks," according to Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness; the forward left in the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Johnson will replace him in the lineup.