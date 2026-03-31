Hurricanes at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (46-21-6) at BLUE JACKETS (38-24-12)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen

Kent Johnson -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Egor Zamula -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Luca Del Bel Belluz

Injured: Damon Severson (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

Bussi starting is the only lineup change from a 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. … Olivier will be out "at least a couple of weeks," according to Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness; the forward left in the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Johnson will replace him in the lineup.

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