Hurricanes at Blue Jackets projected lineups

HURRICANES (42-18-6) at BLUE JACKETS (34-21-11)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Miles Wood, Dimitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen
Injured: None
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Gostisbehere, a defenseman, will miss a fifth straight game. … Gudbranson is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury with Christiansen, a defenseman, coming out.