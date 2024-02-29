Hurricanes at Blue Jackets

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (35-18-6) at BLUE JACKETS (19-29-10)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis 

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen 

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Spencer Martin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Alex Nylander 

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Alexandre Texier 

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Martin, who could start, was 3-8-1 in 13 games (10 starts) for the Blue Jackets this season before being claimed on waivers by the Hurricanes on Jan. 19. … Tarasov is expected to start after Merzlikins made 26 saves on 28 shots in a 4-1 loss (two empty-net goals) at the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

