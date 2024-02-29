Hurricanes at Blue Jackets

HURRICANES (35-18-6) at BLUE JACKETS (19-29-10)
7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Spencer Martin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Alex Nylander
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Martin, who could start, was 3-8-1 in 13 games (10 starts) for the Blue Jackets this season before being claimed on waivers by the Hurricanes on Jan. 19. … Tarasov is expected to start after Merzlikins made 26 saves on 28 shots in a 4-1 loss (two empty-net goals) at the New York Rangers on Wednesday.