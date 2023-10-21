Hurricanes at Avalanche

HURRICANES (3-2-0) at AVALANCHE (4-0-0)

9 p.m. ET; BSSO, ALT

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Teuvo Teravainen -- Martin Necas

Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Callahan Burke

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Sebastian Aho (upper body), Frederik Andersen (upper body), Andrei Svechnikov (lower body), Ryan Suzuki (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Jonathan Drouin

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard

Josh Manson -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)

Status report

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Aho, a forward, is doubtful to play, and Andersen, a goalie, still doesn't feel well and is unlikely to play. Anderson did not play in a 7-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday after he took a shot off the mask in a 6-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Carolina recalled Burke, who was acquired from Colorado in a trade on Oct. 10, on Friday. He had remained with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League following the trade.