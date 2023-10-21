Hurricanes at Avalanche

HURRICANES (3-2-0) at AVALANCHE (4-0-0)
9 p.m. ET; BSSO, ALT
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Teuvo Teravainen -- Martin Necas
Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Callahan Burke
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Sebastian Aho (upper body), Frederik Andersen (upper body), Andrei Svechnikov (lower body), Ryan Suzuki (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Jonathan Drouin
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard
Josh Manson -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)
Status report
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Aho, a forward, is doubtful to play, and Andersen, a goalie, still doesn't feel well and is unlikely to play. Anderson did not play in a 7-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday after he took a shot off the mask in a 6-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Carolina recalled Burke, who was acquired from Colorado in a trade on Oct. 10, on Friday. He had remained with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League following the trade.