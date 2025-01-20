Hurricanes at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (27-16-3) at BLACKHAWKS (15-28-3)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN, TVAS-D

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Lukas Reichel -- Nick Foligno

Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Philipp Kurashev

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

TJ Brodie -- Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nolan Allan

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back), Patrick Maroon (back)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Andersen is expected to play for the first time since Oct. 26 because of a knee injury that required surgery Nov. 22. It would be his 500th NHL game. … Maroon did not take part in the Blackhawks' morning skate and the forward is considered day to day. Kurashev replaces him after being scratched the previous four games.

