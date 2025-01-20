Hurricanes at Blackhawks projected lineups

HURRICANES (27-16-3) at BLACKHAWKS (15-28-3)
8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN, TVAS-D
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Lukas Reichel -- Nick Foligno
Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Philipp Kurashev
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
TJ Brodie -- Wyatt Kaiser
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nolan Allan
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back), Patrick Maroon (back)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Andersen is expected to play for the first time since Oct. 26 because of a knee injury that required surgery Nov. 22. It would be his 500th NHL game. … Maroon did not take part in the Blackhawks' morning skate and the forward is considered day to day. Kurashev replaces him after being scratched the previous four games.