Hurricanes at Blackhawks projected lineups

HURRICANES (50-22-6) at BLACKHAWKS (28-36-14)
8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Mike Reilly, Skyler Brind’Amour, Bradley Nadeau, Josiah Slavin, Charles Alexis Legault
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Teuvo Teravainen -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Lardis
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Andre Burakovsky
Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Greene --Landon Slaggert
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato, Sacha Boisvert
Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (hand), Oliver Moore (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Carolina recalled forwards Brind’Amour, Nadeau and Slavin and defenseman Legault from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday … Reilly, a defenseman, could enter the lineup for Chatfield, who left in the third period of a 6-5 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday; there was no update on Chatfield’s condition postgame. … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate … Coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday that Moore is unlikely to play again this season; the forward was injured during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on March 8.