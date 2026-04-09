Hurricanes at Blackhawks projected lineups

HURRICANES (50-22-6) at BLACKHAWKS (28-36-14)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Mike Reilly, Skyler Brind’Amour, Bradley Nadeau, Josiah Slavin, Charles Alexis Legault

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Lardis

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Andre Burakovsky

Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Greene --Landon Slaggert

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato, Sacha Boisvert

Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (hand), Oliver Moore (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Carolina recalled forwards Brind’Amour, Nadeau and Slavin and defenseman Legault from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday … Reilly, a defenseman, could enter the lineup for Chatfield, who left in the third period of a 6-5 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday; there was no update on Chatfield’s condition postgame. … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate … Coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday that Moore is unlikely to play again this season; the forward was injured during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on March 8.