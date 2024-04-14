Hurricanes at Blackhawks
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Brendan Lemieux, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Ryan Donato
Landon Slaggert -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Colin Blackwell -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Jarred Tinordi -- Kevin Korchinski
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle, Jaycob Megna, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)
Status report
Neither team scheduled a morning skate Sunday. ... Kochetkov is expected to start after Andersen made 29 saves in a 5-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Chatfield, Pesce, Staal and Teravainen each could play after being held out at St. Louis for maintenance. ... Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday he is unsure how the lineup will look Sunday. ... Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 35 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. ... The Blackhawks signed Frank Nazar to a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday; the forward was selected by Chicago with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.