Hurricanes at Blackhawks

Status report

Neither team scheduled a morning skate Sunday. ... Kochetkov is expected to start after Andersen made 29 saves in a 5-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Chatfield, Pesce, Staal and Teravainen each could play after being held out at St. Louis for maintenance. ... Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday he is unsure how the lineup will look Sunday. ... Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 35 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. ... The Blackhawks signed Frank Nazar to a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday; the forward was selected by Chicago with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.