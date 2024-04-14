Hurricanes at Blackhawks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (51-22-7) at BLACKHAWKS (23-51-5)

6 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Brendan Lemieux, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Ryan Donato

Landon Slaggert -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Colin Blackwell -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Jarred Tinordi -- Kevin Korchinski

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle, Jaycob Megna, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)

Status report

Neither team scheduled a morning skate Sunday. ... Kochetkov is expected to start after Andersen made 29 saves in a 5-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Chatfield, Pesce, Staal and Teravainen each could play after being held out at St. Louis for maintenance. ... Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday he is unsure how the lineup will look Sunday. ... Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 35 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. ... The Blackhawks signed Frank Nazar to a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday; the forward was selected by Chicago with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Senators top Canadiens in shootout, defeat them for 9th time in row

Matthews scores No. 69, Maple Leafs lose to Red Wings in overtime

Penguins fall to Bruins, drop out of playoff position

Josi has 4 points, Predators top Blue Jackets to pad wild-card lead

McDavid misses 3rd straight game for Oilers with lower-body injury

Capitals defeat Lightning, tie for 2nd wild card in East

Flyers shut out Devils to stay alive in East wild-card race

Panthers keep pace in Atlantic, top Sabres in overtime

Jensen taken from ice on stretcher during Capitals game

Penguins celebrate Karlsson’s 1,000th NHL game 

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 13

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov holds lead in Art Ross race

Jets score 7, shut out Avalanche in playoff preview

NHL Buzz: Maroon makes Bruins debut against Penguins

Simmonds drops puck, reads lineup before Flyers game

Stars defeat Kraken, clinch Central Division

McCaffrey supports buddy Eichel at Golden Knights game