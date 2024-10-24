Hurricanes at Flames projected lineups

HURRICANES (3-2-0) at FLAMES (5-0-1)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jack Roslovic -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Jackson Blake -- Jack Drury -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Justin Kirkland -- Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Matt Coronato

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Samuel Honzek (upper body), Yegor Sharangovich (lower body)

Status report

Rooney will return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. ... Pospisil, who has played the first six games at center, will move to right wing on the Flames top line. ... Honzek, who has missed two games, and Sharangovich, who has not played since sustaining an injury during the preseason, has each been upgraded from week to week to day to day.