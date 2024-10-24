Hurricanes at Flames projected lineups

HURRICANES (3-2-0) at FLAMES (5-0-1)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Jack Roslovic -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Jackson Blake -- Jack Drury -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Justin Kirkland -- Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Matt Coronato
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Samuel Honzek (upper body), Yegor Sharangovich (lower body)
Status report
Rooney will return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. ... Pospisil, who has played the first six games at center, will move to right wing on the Flames top line. ... Honzek, who has missed two games, and Sharangovich, who has not played since sustaining an injury during the preseason, has each been upgraded from week to week to day to day.