Hurricanes at Flames projected lineups

HURRICANES (40-16-6) at FLAMES (24-30-7)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNW, SNP, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost – Joel Farabee
Connor Zary -- Ryan Strome -- Martin Pospisil
Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- Brayden Pachal
Olli Maatta -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Victor Olofsson
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate following a 6-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. … Gostisbehere, a defenseman, left in the first period Friday with a lower-body injury; if he can’t play, Reilly likely will draw in after being a healthy scratch the past 14 games. … Maatta will make his Flames debut after being acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. ... Strome, acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, was on a flight Saturday morning and coach Ryan Huska said he expects Strome to make it to Calgary in time to play. … Olafsson, a forward acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, was on his way to Calgary on Saturday but won’t make it in time to play. … Forward Matvei Gridin was assigned to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday.