Hurricanes at Flames projected lineups

By NHL.com
HURRICANES (40-16-6) at FLAMES (24-30-7)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNW, SNP, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost – Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Ryan Strome -- Martin Pospisil

Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Brayden Pachal

Olli Maatta -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Victor Olofsson

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate following a 6-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. … Gostisbehere, a defenseman, left in the first period Friday with a lower-body injury; if he can’t play, Reilly likely will draw in after being a healthy scratch the past 14 games. … Maatta will make his Flames debut after being acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. ... Strome, acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, was on a flight Saturday morning and coach Ryan Huska said he expects Strome to make it to Calgary in time to play. … Olafsson, a forward acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, was on his way to Calgary on Saturday but won’t make it in time to play. … Forward Matvei Gridin was assigned to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Friday.

