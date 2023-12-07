Hurricanes at Flames

HURRICANES (14-10-1) at FLAMES (10-12-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov -- Dennis Gilbert

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (finger), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Status report

Carolina did not hold a morning skate after a 6-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. ... Kochetkov could start for the second straight game and for the sixth time in the past seven after he made three saves on six shots and was removed 5:46 into the first period Wednesday. ... Calgary held an optional morning skate. ... Wolf will make his second start of the season and third of his NHL career.