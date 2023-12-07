Hurricanes at Flames

HURRICANES (14-10-1) at FLAMES (10-12-3)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Ilya Solovyov -- Dennis Gilbert
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (finger), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Status report
Carolina did not hold a morning skate after a 6-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. ... Kochetkov could start for the second straight game and for the sixth time in the past seven after he made three saves on six shots and was removed 5:46 into the first period Wednesday. ... Calgary held an optional morning skate. ... Wolf will make his second start of the season and third of his NHL career.