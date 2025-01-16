McLeod gets 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres hold off Hurricanes

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 35 saves and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres (17-22-5), who are 6-3-1 since a 13-game losing streak (0-10-3).

Jaccob Slavin and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes (26-16-3), who were 2-0-1 in their previous three games. Dustin Tokarski made 21 saves.

McLeod gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead 43 seconds into the first period on the first shot of the game, taking a pass from Connor Clifton on entry into the zone and scoring blocker side from the slot.

Cozens’ wrist shot from the high slot beat Tokarski over the glove inside the right post to make it 2-0 at 8:18 of the second period.

McLeod pushed the lead to 3-0 with four seconds left in the period. Tokarski stopped Jason Zucker’s sharp angle shot with the top of his stick, but McLeod was on the doorstep to sweep over his left pad.

Slavin narrowed it to 3-1 when his point shot deflected off Zach Benson’s stick and went five-hole on Luukkonen at 3:45 of the third period.

With Tokarski pulled for the extra attacker, Necas scored short side from the left circle to pull within 3-2 at 16:50.

McLeod completed the hat trick when he was awarded the goal after Brent Burns slashed McLeod's stick as the center tried to get a shot off into an empty net at 19:36 for the 4-2 final.