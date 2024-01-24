Hurricanes at Bruins

HURRICANES (25-15-5) at BRUINS (29-8-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS-D
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Spencer Martin
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Matthew Poitras, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: None
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Wednesday. ... Martin is expected to make his Hurricanes debut after practicing in the starter’s crease Tuesday; he was claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. ... Poitras, a forward, will be scratched and Steen will take his spot at fourth-line right wing. ... Shattenkirk will re-enter the lineup on the third defense pair in place of Wotherspoon.