Hurricanes at Bruins

HURRICANES (25-15-5) at BRUINS (29-8-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS-D

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Spencer Martin

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Matthew Poitras, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: None

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Wednesday. ... Martin is expected to make his Hurricanes debut after practicing in the starter’s crease Tuesday; he was claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. ... Poitras, a forward, will be scratched and Steen will take his spot at fourth-line right wing. ... Shattenkirk will re-enter the lineup on the third defense pair in place of Wotherspoon.