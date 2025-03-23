Hurricanes at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (42-23-4) at DUCKS (30-31-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic

Jordan Martinook -- Mark Jankowski -- Logan Stankoven

Eric Robinson -- Juha Jaaska -- Tyson Jost

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Sean Walker -- Jalen Chatfield

Scott Morrow -- Dmitry Orlov

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: None

Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (illness), Jordan Staal (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Jesper Fast (neck)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom – Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Oliver Kylington

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL), Ross Johnston (upper body), Sam Colangelo (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. ... Jarvis did not return after hitting his head and back on the end boards at 1:26 of the third period in a 7-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, but coach Rod Brind'Amour said after the game that Jarvis looked "all right" and "we avoided the worst." ... Staal, a center, missed his first game of the season Saturday after he was injured late in a 3-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Gostisbehere, a defenseman, was a late scratch Saturday. Brind'Amour did not provide an update on either player after the game. Jaaska replaced Staal against the Kings, and Morrow went in for Gostisbehere. ... Brind'Amour said Thursday he hoped Svechnikov, a forward, would return this weekend. He has missed the past five games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Nugent-Hopkins scores hat trick, Oilers hold off Kraken

Carlsson's go-ahead goal lifts Sharks past Bruins

Draisaitl, McDavid each out up to 1 week for Oilers

Hertl gets hat trick, Golden Knights top Red Wings

Avalanche recover to defeat Canadiens in shootout

Tkachuk, Batherson score, Senators hold off Devils

Predators score 5 straight, rally past Maple Leafs

Flames defeat Islanders in OT, get 3rd straight victory

Canadiens fan to gift Gallagher special Hockey Fights Cancer jersey

Cooley, Kerfoot each has 2 goals, lift Utah Hockey Club past Lightning

Capitals score 6, defeat Panthers to stay hot

Kings score 7, end Hurricanes winning streak at 8 

Blues pull away from Blackhawks for 5th straight win 

Maroon of Blackhawks to retire after season

Brodzinski scores twice in 3rd period, Rangers defeat Canucks

Harley, Stars recover for OT victory against Flyers