Hurricanes at Ducks projected lineups

HURRICANES (42-23-4) at DUCKS (30-31-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic

Jordan Martinook -- Mark Jankowski -- Logan Stankoven

Eric Robinson -- Juha Jaaska -- Tyson Jost

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Sean Walker -- Jalen Chatfield

Scott Morrow -- Dmitry Orlov

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: None

Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (illness), Jordan Staal (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Jesper Fast (neck)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom – Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Oliver Kylington

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL), Ross Johnston (upper body), Sam Colangelo (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. ... Jarvis did not return after hitting his head and back on the end boards at 1:26 of the third period in a 7-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, but coach Rod Brind'Amour said after the game that Jarvis looked "all right" and "we avoided the worst." ... Staal, a center, missed his first game of the season Saturday after he was injured late in a 3-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Gostisbehere, a defenseman, was a late scratch Saturday. Brind'Amour did not provide an update on either player after the game. Jaaska replaced Staal against the Kings, and Morrow went in for Gostisbehere. ... Brind'Amour said Thursday he hoped Svechnikov, a forward, would return this weekend. He has missed the past five games.