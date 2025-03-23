Hurricanes at Ducks projected lineups

HURRICANES (42-23-4) at DUCKS (30-31-8)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory+
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jackson Blake -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic
Jordan Martinook -- Mark Jankowski -- Logan Stankoven
Eric Robinson -- Juha Jaaska -- Tyson Jost
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Sean Walker -- Jalen Chatfield
Scott Morrow -- Dmitry Orlov
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: None
Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (illness), Jordan Staal (lower body), William Carrier (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Jesper Fast (neck)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom – Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Oliver Kylington
Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL), Ross Johnston (upper body), Sam Colangelo (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. ... Jarvis did not return after hitting his head and back on the end boards at 1:26 of the third period in a 7-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, but coach Rod Brind'Amour said after the game that Jarvis looked "all right" and "we avoided the worst." ... Staal, a center, missed his first game of the season Saturday after he was injured late in a 3-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Gostisbehere, a defenseman, was a late scratch Saturday. Brind'Amour did not provide an update on either player after the game. Jaaska replaced Staal against the Kings, and Morrow went in for Gostisbehere. ... Brind'Amour said Thursday he hoped Svechnikov, a forward, would return this weekend. He has missed the past five games.