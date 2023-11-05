Former NFL player Banks talks love of hockey ahead of Stadium Series

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Kevin Weekes, the ESPN hockey analyst and retired NHL goalie, looked across the podium Wednesday while emceeing the press conference for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series games and saw retired NFL players Nick Mangold and Carl Banks to his left.
A smile crept across his face.
He turned to New Jersey Devils executive vice president of hockey operations Martin Brodeur, another retired goalie and former Devils teammate, and joked about how great it would have been to have Mangold -- a 6-foot-4, 307-pound center for the New York Jets -- and Banks -- a 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker for the New York Giants -- as crease-clearing defensemen on their team.
It was a fantasy, but for Banks there was a touch of reality.
Banks grew up in Flint, Michigan, and fell in love with hockey first, playing outdoors on ponds, dreaming of being Bobby Hull, the Hall of Fame forward who was playing for the Chicago Blackhawks at the time.
“That was my guy,” Banks said, adding that he has one of The Golden Jet’s crazy-curved sticks hanging in his office.
Banks was on hand to help promote the Stadium Series, outdoor matchups between the Devils and Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS2, SN360) and the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders the next day (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). The games will be played at MetLife Stadium, the home of the Jets and Giants.