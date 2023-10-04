Capitals 5, Bruins 4 (OT)

Latest News

Preseason roundup: Carlson, Capitals get past Bruins in OT
Zegras has ‘some catching up to do’ at Ducks training camp
ESPN crew gears up for Bedard-Crosby matchup, opening night tripleheader
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Stepan retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship film now streaming on ESPN+
Preseason roundup: Korpisalo, Senators shut out Penguins
Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
Kolzig discusses playing career, coaching role with Capitals in Q&A with NHL.com
Penguins season preview: Eye playoff return with addition of Karlsson
Kraken season preview: Balanced attack key to another playoff run
How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs
Crosby gets ‘unique’ chance to play preseason game with Penguins in Nova Scotia
Training Camp Buzz: Ekholm expected to be ready for Oilers opener
‘Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp’ debuts

Recap: Capitals at Bruins 10.3.23

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

John Carlson had a goal and two assists, and Matthew Phillips scored at 4:04 of overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 5-4 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dylan Strome each had two assists for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper made 16 saves.

Milan Lucic had a goal and an assist, and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves for the Bruins.

Connor McMichael scored 26 seconds into the first period to give Washington a 1-0 lead.

James van Riemsdyk scored 27 seconds later at :53 to tie it 1-1, and Mason Lohrei put Boston in front 2-1 at 2:42.

Wilson responded with a power-play goal to tie it 2-2 at 7:51 before Sonny Milano gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 15:57.

Lucic tied it 3-3 at 8:23 of the second period.

Carlson put Washington back in front 4-3 with a power-play goal 43 seconds into the third period, but Matthew Poitras tied it 4-4 at 4:57.