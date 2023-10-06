Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 2

Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas, and Hendrix Lapierre also scored for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves.

Brendan Gaunce and Marcus Bjork scored for the Blue Jackets. Spencer Martin made 35 saves in his Columbus debut after he was claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 29.

Malenstyn scored at 8:14 of the first period to give Washington a 1-0 lead, and Protas tapped in a rebound of Chase Priskie’s shot at 12:04 to make it 2-0.

Gaunce forced the puck over the goal line to cut it to 2-1 at 1:25 of the second period.

Sutter scored short-handed at 14:55 of the third period to make it 3-1, and Lapierre shot into an empty net to give the Capitals a 4-1 lead at 17:51.

Bjork scored at 18:51 for the 4-2 final.