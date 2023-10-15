Canucks' hard work pays off in home-and-home sweep of Oilers

EDMONTON -- Rick Tocchet set out to instill a culture rooted in work ethic when he became coach of the Vancouver Canucks in January, and through the first two games this season seems to be succeeding.

The Canucks won each game of a home-and-home series against the Edmonton Oilers to start the season, grinding out a 4-3 win at Rogers Place here Saturday after an 8-1 victory Wednesday in Vancouver.

In each victory, the Canucks won the majority of one-on-one puck battles and were stronger in front of the net at each end of the ice. They limited the Oilers to one even-strength goal in two games and dug in when things were toughest Saturday, killing four consecutive penalties, and a two-man disadvantage for 52 seconds in the third period.

"I think any team that has success over time wins puck battles," Canucks defenseman Ian Cole said. "I think it needs to happen, it's a non-negotiable aspect of being a good hockey team. There are some things that ‘Tocch' and the coaching staff said are non-negotiable items and we have to do these things if we want to do anything this year, and that was one of them. So far through two games, we've done well."

Tocchet replaced Bruce Boudreau as coach Jan. 22 and set out to establish a new identity for the team. He called out his players after his second game, a 6-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken, referring to them as ‘soft.'

"You hate to call your team soft, but it was soft tonight," Tocchet said after the loss Jan. 26. "We didn't participate on the wall battles, didn't get a rim out. We knew this is a good team, we played predictable and old habits came. I was telling the coaching staff I wish I had about 10 practices, because it shows tonight, we have a lot of work to do."

Vancouver has put in the work and having Tocchet at the helm through all of training camp has already made a difference.