Pospisil to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Martin Pospisil will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

The Calgary Flames forward is facing discipline for boarding Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn on Monday.

The incident occurred at 13:41 of the third period in the Kraken’s 4-2 win. Pospisil received a major penalty for checking from behind and a game misconduct. Dunn sustained an undisclosed injury and did not return.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: boarding. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.