Flames 'fueled' by Snow's memory in opening-night win against Jets

CALGARY -- Chris Snow was on the hearts and minds of the Calgary Flames when they opened their season against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Their vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager died Sept. 30 at the age of 42 after a long and inspirational battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It impact's a person's ability to walk, talk and eventually breathe. There is no cure.

His determination to continue working and living his life after being diagnosed in 2019 not only inspired the Flames and their fans, but the entire hockey world.

"It's a hard one, that's a big piece of our organization and as with everybody in the building, you see the family, it hits home a little bit," Flames coach Ryan Huska said.