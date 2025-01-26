Flames at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (24-16-7) at JETS (33-14-3)

6 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Martin Pospisil

Clark Bishop -- Kevin Rooney -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Jake Bean, Tyson Barrie, Rory Kerins

Injured: Connor Zary (knee)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Vladar is expected to start after Wolf made 21 saves. … The Jets also did not skate and are expected to use the same lineup from a 5-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.

