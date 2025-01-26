Flames at Jets projected lineups

FLAMES (24-16-7) at JETS (33-14-3)
6 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Martin Pospisil
Clark Bishop -- Kevin Rooney -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Jake Bean, Tyson Barrie, Rory Kerins
Injured: Connor Zary (knee)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Colin Miller
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)
Status report
The Flames did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Vladar is expected to start after Wolf made 21 saves. … The Jets also did not skate and are expected to use the same lineup from a 5-2 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.