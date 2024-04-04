Flames at Jets

FLAMES (34-35-5) at JETS (45-24-6)

8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Andrew Mangiapane (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Kyle Connor -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Perfetti

Tyler Toffoli -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)

Status report

Hanley did not make the trip and the defenseman is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Mangiapane, a forward, could return after missing three games. ... Wolf will start after Markstrom started the past two games. ... The Jets held an optional morning skate. … Toffoli will play missing one game with an illness. ... Niederreiter will be out about a week after the forward sustained a deep cut to his lower leg in the third period of a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Miller enters in place of Schmidt, a defenseman. ... Hellebuyck will start for the sixth time in seven games.