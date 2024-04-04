Flames at Jets

FLAMES (34-35-5) at JETS (45-24-6)
8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Andrew Mangiapane (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Kyle Connor -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Perfetti
Tyler Toffoli -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Nate Schmidt
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)
Status report
Hanley did not make the trip and the defenseman is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Mangiapane, a forward, could return after missing three games. ... Wolf will start after Markstrom started the past two games. ... The Jets held an optional morning skate. … Toffoli will play missing one game with an illness. ... Niederreiter will be out about a week after the forward sustained a deep cut to his lower leg in the third period of a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Miller enters in place of Schmidt, a defenseman. ... Hellebuyck will start for the sixth time in seven games.