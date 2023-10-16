Flames at Capitals

FLAMES (1-1-0) at CAPITALS (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TVAS-D, SNF

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka -- Nazem Kadri -- Dillon Dube

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert -- Chris Tanev

Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Nicklas Backstrom -- T.J. Oshie

Connor McMichael -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Aliaksei Protas

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Anthony Mantha, Lucas Johansen

Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Kuemper will make his season debut. He sat out a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday after his wife, Sydney, gave birth to the couple's first child on Thursday. … Lindgren left the morning skate early. Coach Spencer Carbery said he was with the training staff. … Mantha is a healthy scratch after playing 11:52 without a shot on goal Friday.