Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

NHL projected lineup projections

Bedard watch: Matchups with Matthews, MacKinnon

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, eye rare feat

Women in Hockey: Erin Bilello

Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win

NHL national TV broadcasts for week of October 16

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken

Color of Hockey: Former goalie enjoying career as artist

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Dubois calls return to Winnipeg on Tuesday 'special game'

'21st Duck' Trent Sullivan honored for courage, perseverance

Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning

Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews

NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Chicago tonight

Lindholm, Flames 'not quite there, yet' on contract

Flames at Capitals

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (1-1-0) at CAPITALS (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TVAS-D, SNF

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka -- Nazem Kadri -- Dillon Dube

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert -- Chris Tanev

Dan Vladar

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Nicklas Backstrom -- T.J. Oshie

Connor McMichael -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Aliaksei Protas

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Anthony Mantha, Lucas Johansen

Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Kuemper will make his season debut. He sat out a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday after his wife, Sydney, gave birth to the couple's first child on Thursday. … Lindgren left the morning skate early. Coach Spencer Carbery said he was with the training staff. … Mantha is a healthy scratch after playing 11:52 without a shot on goal Friday.