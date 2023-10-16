Flames at Capitals

FLAMES (1-1-0) at CAPITALS (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TVAS-D, SNF
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka -- Nazem Kadri -- Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Walker Duehr
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert -- Chris Tanev
Dan Vladar
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Nicklas Backstrom -- T.J. Oshie
Connor McMichael -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Aliaksei Protas
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Anthony Mantha, Lucas Johansen
Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Kuemper will make his season debut. He sat out a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday after his wife, Sydney, gave birth to the couple's first child on Thursday. … Lindgren left the morning skate early. Coach Spencer Carbery said he was with the training staff. … Mantha is a healthy scratch after playing 11:52 without a shot on goal Friday.