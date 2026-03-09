Flames at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (25-30-7) at CAPITALS (31-26-7)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Blake Coleman

Victor Olofsson -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Ryan Strome -- Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Yan Kuznetsov

Olli Maatta -- Brayden Pachal

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Martin Pospisil, John Beecher, Hunter Brzustewicz

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Dylan McIlrath -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charie Lindgren

Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Timothy Liljegren, Declan Chisholm

Injured: None

Status report

Olofsson will make his Flames debut after being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … Whitecloud did not travel with the Flames; the defenseman fell awkwardly into the boards in the first period of a 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. … Gridin and Brzustewicz, a defenseman, were each recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Kampf, a forward, is still in the process of having his immigration status cleared after being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Washington coach Spencer Carbery said Liljegren, who was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday, will not play; the defenseman could make his Capitals debut at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

