Flames at Capitals projected lineups

FLAMES (25-30-7) at CAPITALS (31-26-7)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Blake Coleman
Victor Olofsson -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- Ryan Strome -- Matvei Gridin
Ryan Lomberg -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Yan Kuznetsov
Olli Maatta -- Brayden Pachal
Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Martin Pospisil, John Beecher, Hunter Brzustewicz
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Dylan McIlrath -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charie Lindgren
Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Timothy Liljegren, Declan Chisholm
Injured: None
Status report
Olofsson will make his Flames debut after being acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … Whitecloud did not travel with the Flames; the defenseman fell awkwardly into the boards in the first period of a 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. … Gridin and Brzustewicz, a defenseman, were each recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Kampf, a forward, is still in the process of having his immigration status cleared after being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Washington coach Spencer Carbery said Liljegren, who was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday, will not play; the defenseman could make his Capitals debut at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.