Golden Knights recover for OT win against Flames, point streak at 9

Stone took a stretch pass from Jack Eichel, skated in on a partial breakaway, and beat Dustin Wolf glove side from the left circle.

Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Marchessault had three assists for Vegas (20-5-5), which extended its point streak to nine games (6-0-3). Logan Thompson made 27 saves.

Yegor Sharangovich scored twice, and Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist for Calgary (11-14-4), which has lost five of six (1-4-1) and was playing the second of a back-to-back following a 6-5 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Wolf made 34 saves.

MacKenzie Weegar gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 6:27 of the first period, scoring short side with a slap shot from the top of the right circle off a long rebound.

Stephenson tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 13:33. His initial backdoor pass was blocked by Dennis Gilbert, but the puck deflected back to him, and he scored with a backhand in front.

Kadri put the Flames back in front 2-1 at 2:37 of the second period when Connor Zary's shot from the high slot deflected in off his back as he was battling for position in front.

Ivan Barbashev tied it 2-2 at 5:20, beating Wolf short side from the left hash marks after Eichel poked the puck free from below the goal line.

Sharangovich responded again for the Flames to make it 3-2 at 17:58. He scored off the glove of Thompson from the right circle after electing to shoot the puck on an odd-man rush.

Stone tied it 3-3 at 6:00 of the third period with a backhand in front for a power-play goal.

Karlsson gave Vegas a 4-3 lead at 16:14 with a one-timer off a pass from Stephenson, but Sharangovich tied it 4-4 at 19:00 on a redirection with Wolf on the bench for the extra skater.