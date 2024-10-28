Flames at Golden Knights projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLAMES (5-2-1) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (6-2-1)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW, TVAS

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Brayden Pachal -- Joel Hanley

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean

Injured: Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Cole Schwindt -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Zach Whitecloud -- Shea Theodore

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body)

Status report

Pachal will replace Bean, a defenseman. … Schwindt, a forward, replaces Brisson.

