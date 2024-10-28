Flames at Golden Knights projected lineups

FLAMES (5-2-1) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (6-2-1)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW, TVAS
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Brayden Pachal -- Joel Hanley
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean
Injured: Samuel Honzek (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Cole Schwindt -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Zach Whitecloud -- Shea Theodore
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Victor Olofsson (lower body)
Status report
Pachal will replace Bean, a defenseman. … Schwindt, a forward, replaces Brisson.